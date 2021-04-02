0x (ZRX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $333.00 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. 0x has a market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $333.00 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can currently be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00003279 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00054622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 734.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.88 or 0.00674594 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00028685 BTC.

0x Profile

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,547,659 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is 0x.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.