0xBitcoin Market Cap Tops $2.09 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 27% higher against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $464,026.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00051140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,365.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.66 or 0.00647725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00069346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028176 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0XBTC is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.