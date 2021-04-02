$1.07 EPS Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will announce earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Ally Financial reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 343.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ally Financial.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,626 shares of company stock worth $948,417 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 603.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 79,744.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 611,640 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 34,440 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 683,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.73. 4,817,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,677. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.