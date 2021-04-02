$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $651.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $5.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after buying an additional 329,451 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,820,440,000 after buying an additional 175,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,030,000 after buying an additional 138,438 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $365,941,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,033,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LULU traded down $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,987,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,348. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $177.77 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.77 and its 200 day moving average is $335.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

