$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to report $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

SEE traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,665. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

