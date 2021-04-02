$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will post sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the lowest is $1.55 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CACI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their target price on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

CACI traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a 12 month low of $190.16 and a 12 month high of $266.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.55.

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 542.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

