$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will announce sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTAS stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $348.31. 402,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas has a 1-year low of $158.89 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

