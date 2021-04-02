$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report $1.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,749 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,100 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 22.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,780 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $56.75. 1,477,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,426. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.73. Foot Locker has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.