1,000 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV opened at $61.30 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $62.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

