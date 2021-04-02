105,398 Shares in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Bought by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 105,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 71,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $3.79. 2,896,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,326,466. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $470.47 million, a P/E ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $55.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LLNW shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $98,315.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,930 shares of company stock valued at $260,814. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.