10,686 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,044,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $89,993,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,987,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,348. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.74. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.77 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

