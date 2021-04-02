11,103 Shares in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. Research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STOR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

