11,718 Shares in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 11.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Herman Miller by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Herman Miller by 91.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

MLHR opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.15 and a beta of 1.42. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

