$139.91 Million in Sales Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to announce sales of $139.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.90 million to $141.20 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $136.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $552.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.50 million to $553.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $576.25 million, with estimates ranging from $562.34 million to $589.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Shares of NXGN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,160. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37.

In other news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $496,080.00. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $204,846.06. Insiders sold a total of 84,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,926 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

