13,900 Shares in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Genasys by 108.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Genasys by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genasys stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. Genasys Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $233.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genasys Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genasys in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Genasys in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genasys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

In other Genasys news, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $449,954.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $100,190.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genasys Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

