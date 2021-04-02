142,535 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Bought by Worm Capital LLC

Worm Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 142,535 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,000. Las Vegas Sands comprises 2.0% of Worm Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,977 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,827,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,973,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,792,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,918,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,015,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of -62.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

