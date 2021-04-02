$156.04 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to announce sales of $156.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.08 million to $163.66 million. BRP Group reported sales of $54.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 188.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $518.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $503.78 million to $533.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $697.46 million, with estimates ranging from $607.27 million to $739.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BRP Group.

BRP Group stock opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

