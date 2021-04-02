194 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 382.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,096,000 after acquiring an additional 303,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,439,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,302,000 after buying an additional 210,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $278.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $148.28 and a twelve month high of $281.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.68.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

