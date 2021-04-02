$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to report sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $2.33 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $8.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $9.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on TECK. TD Securities raised their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Teck Resources by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 125,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,437,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,921. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0394 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

