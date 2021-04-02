2,083 Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,849,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,147,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,846,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $45.40 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

