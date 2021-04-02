22,127 Shares in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

HYI stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $15.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.