22,130 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,946,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in MongoDB by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in MongoDB by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $290.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.10. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.71 and a 12 month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total value of $12,110,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,242,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $182,138.88. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,674 shares of company stock valued at $55,641,233. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MDB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

