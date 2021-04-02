22,749 Shares in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. EMC Capital Management owned about 0.12% of Napco Security Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after buying an additional 66,323 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 190,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 43,431 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 85,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 29,129 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 186,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 43,814 shares in the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,616. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $661.78 million, a P/E ratio of 85.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.43 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.