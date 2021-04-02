$279.65 Million in Sales Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will announce $279.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $282.30 million and the lowest is $275.67 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The AZEK.

Get The AZEK alerts:

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,651,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,435,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,540,000 after purchasing an additional 243,734 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK stock opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.