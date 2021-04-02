$284.15 Million in Sales Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report sales of $284.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $279.70 million to $288.60 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $249.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

ROCK stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day moving average of $77.59. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $103.02. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

