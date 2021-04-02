293,482 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 293,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 213,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 137,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after acquiring an additional 678,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 43,871 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,917,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $28.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

