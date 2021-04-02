$3.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report $3.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.53 billion and the highest is $3.90 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $16.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.05.

Shares of ROST traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.51. 1,370,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,749. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $74.17 and a 52-week high of $127.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $390,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,722,926.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,110 shares of company stock worth $25,291,415. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $829,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 262,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,521 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

