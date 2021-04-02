3,295 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $108.76 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.32 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.41 and its 200-day moving average is $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

