33,627 Shares in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AAR by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIR opened at $42.11 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $240,209.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,478.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,014,511.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,469 shares in the company, valued at $31,954,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,696 shares of company stock worth $2,855,148 over the last ninety days. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

