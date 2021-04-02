$349.85 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will announce $349.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $347.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $352.00 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $354.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.51 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IART shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $68.08. 285,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,199. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $71.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $72,684.60. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $5,000,066.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,759,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,037,886 shares of company stock valued at $70,946,453 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,063 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 792,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $46,303,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,993 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

