3,518 Shares in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Purchased by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Bridge Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Agency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

AGZ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.92. 81,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,636. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.47. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $122.93.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

