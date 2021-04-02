3,550 Shares in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist reduced their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $19.82.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

