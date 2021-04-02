35,680 Shares in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOSE opened at $18.14 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($6.88). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

