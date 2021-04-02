3,788 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,787,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,206. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

