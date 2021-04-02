$385.86 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will post $385.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $396.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $371.00 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $378.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $385.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KWR shares. Sidoti started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.39. 132,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,195. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 678.88 and a beta of 1.52. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $109.52 and a twelve month high of $301.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

