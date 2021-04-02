$4.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will post sales of $4.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.83 billion and the lowest is $3.52 billion. Canadian Natural Resources reported sales of $3.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $17.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.04 billion to $19.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

CNQ opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.72 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.