45,113 Shares in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 29,853 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 23.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SLGN opened at $41.99 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Silgan’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

