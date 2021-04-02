$562.67 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to report $562.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $557.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $569.19 million. MRC Global reported sales of $794.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.09 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in MRC Global by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in MRC Global in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in MRC Global by 140.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.64. 390,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,777. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $796.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

