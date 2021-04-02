5,725 Shares in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,123,000 after buying an additional 173,621 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,085,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,058,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CCMP opened at $187.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average of $156.07. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.13 and a 12 month high of $187.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

