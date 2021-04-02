59,199 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2,382.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 500,330 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $1,681,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 67,021 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

NYSE:SEE opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

