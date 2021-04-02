6,024 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Natixis bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 123.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after buying an additional 157,905 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.74. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $887.69 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

