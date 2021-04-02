61,999 Shares in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,000. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up about 6.9% of EMC Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. EMC Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 36,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,772. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $191.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.83.

