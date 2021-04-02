$63.74 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce $63.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.34 million and the lowest is $52.00 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $117.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $312.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.26 million to $322.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $448.27 million, with estimates ranging from $421.09 million to $504.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%.

BHR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 82,095 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,153,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 181,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,689. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

