$686.26 Million in Sales Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will post $686.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $680.00 million and the highest is $700.00 million. Zynga posted sales of $424.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on ZNGA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 250,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $2,815,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,145,937 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,250.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 15,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 897,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,775,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800,963 shares of company stock worth $29,171,899 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 367,962 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at $2,337,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at $1,328,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,510,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

