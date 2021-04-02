$69.33 Million in Sales Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will post $69.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.80 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $54.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $257.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $259.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $250.49 million, with estimates ranging from $246.70 million to $254.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on OBNK. Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

