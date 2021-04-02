$69.33 Million in Sales Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will post $69.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.80 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $54.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $257.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $259.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $250.49 million, with estimates ranging from $246.70 million to $254.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on OBNK. Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.