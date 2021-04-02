$70.73 Million in Sales Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to post sales of $70.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.46 million. BGSF reported sales of $74.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year sales of $308.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.95 million to $310.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $328.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). BGSF had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BGSF. TheStreet raised shares of BGSF from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of BGSF opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BGSF has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.71 million, a P/E ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BGSF by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BGSF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BGSF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

