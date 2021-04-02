$70.95 Million in Sales Expected for EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to report sales of $70.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EXFO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $71.90 million. EXFO reported sales of $55.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year sales of $288.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $291.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $308.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.25 million. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXFO shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.89.

NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. EXFO has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EXFO by 686.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 487,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EXFO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

