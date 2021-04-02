7,136 Shares in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO opened at $99.50 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.