$72.46 Million in Sales Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce sales of $72.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.00 million and the lowest is $68.00 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $78.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $309.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.50 million to $333.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $370.66 million, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $403.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.59.

VNOM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.31. 592,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 430.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.