$723.82 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to announce $723.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $714.80 million and the highest is $733.00 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $701.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LECO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LECO traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $123.71. The stock had a trading volume of 201,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.17 and a 200 day moving average of $112.45. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $129.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

